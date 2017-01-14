FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Syrian opposition group HNC says supports efforts for Astana peace talks
January 14, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 7 months ago

Syrian opposition group HNC says supports efforts for Astana peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee said on Saturday it supported efforts towards planned peace talks in Kazakhstan, and viewed the meeting as a preliminary step for resuming the next round of political negotiations in Geneva.

A nationwide ceasefire began in Syria on Dec. 30 to pave the way for new peace talks, which Russia hopes to convene in the Kazakh capital Astana later this month with Turkish and Iranian support.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Angus MacSwan

