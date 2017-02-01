FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels reject talks which do not lead to power transition
#World News
February 1, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 7 months ago

Syrian rebels reject talks which do not lead to power transition

Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 1, 2017.Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's armed opposition factions said in a statement on Wednesday they could not accept an invitation to peace talks which did not lead to a "transition of power to a transitional governing body".

The statement also said no steps could be taken towards a political solution to the Syrian civil war without a fully enforced ceasefire.

It said no outsiders could choose who represented the Syrian opposition at negotiations, a comment directed at U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Reporting by John Davison and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Dominic Evans

