February 22, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 6 months ago

Syrian opposition says wants 'serious partner' in talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition called on Wednesday for face-to-face talks with the government delegation, saying it was hoping for a "serious partner" in negotiations starting in Geneva on Thursday while casting doubt on Damascus' readiness.

Spokesman Salem al-Muslet, speaking to reporters in the Swiss city, said that the opposition delegation did not want this round to be like the one a year ago which was fruitless.

Referring to the delegation led by Syria's Ambassador to the U.N. in New York Bashar al-Ja'afari, he said: "We have experience with this regime. They're not here to negotiate about a political transition, but they're here to buy time and commit more crimes in Syria. There's no trust in this regime."

Reporting by Tom Miles; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra

