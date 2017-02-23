PARIS U.N.-led Syria peace talks in Geneva must first focus on a political transition, the opposition's lead negotiator said after U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura opened a new round of political negotiations in a bid to end the almost six-year conflict.

"If Staffan is serious he has to stick to the first subject in the agenda which is a political transition that is acceptable to the Syrian people," Nasr al-Hariri told reporters, adding the government delegation did not want a transition.

He added that he also feared the role Iran would play behind the scenes.

"Iran is main obstacle to any kind of political deal," he said.

