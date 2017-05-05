Bomb at hospital in Thailand wounds 24: police
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
BEIRUT The main Syrian opposition umbrella group criticized a Russian proposal to establish "de-escalation zones" in Syria as vague and illegitimate and said it rejected the role of Iran as guarantor in any deal.
The Riyadh-based HNC, which includes political and armed groups, cautioned against attempts to "partition the country through vague meanings of what has been called ... 'de-escalation' zones," in a statement on Friday.
Iran and Turkey agreed on Thursday to Russia's proposal, but the signed memorandum has not been published, leaving its details unclear. The Russian Defence Ministry said the deal will come into force as of midnight.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
RIYADH President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday urge voters to back her to deliver the country's exit from the European Union, playing one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show that her party's large lead has shrunk.