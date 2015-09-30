Russian strikes killed civilians: Syrian opposition leader

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian air strikes in Syria on Wednesday killed at least 36 civilians and targeted areas where Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked fighters are not present, the head of the Western-backed Syrian political opposition said.

“All the targets in today’s Russian air raid over northern Homs were civilians,” Khaled Khoja, head of the Turkey-based Syrian National Coalition, wrote on his Twitter feed.

Khoja, who is in New York for a U.N. General Assembly meeting, said the civilians had been killed in five different areas.

“The targeted areas in today’s Russian air raid in Homs were those areas which fought ISIL and defeated it a year ago,” he said, using an acronym for Islamic State.