FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian opposition spokesman says talks with U.N. envoy 'very positive'
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 31, 2016 / 6:38 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition spokesman says talks with U.N. envoy 'very positive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition held “very positive” discussions with U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura on Sunday, notably on the humanitarian situation, the group’s spokesman said.

The opposition said earlier in the day it would not enter political negotiations with President Bashar al-Assad’s government until there were concrete measures in place that would alleviate the humanitarian situation on the ground.

“Today’s meeting was very positive with Mr de Mistura,” he told reporters. “Things are encouraging and positive concerning humanitarian issues. There will be another meeting tomorrow.”

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.