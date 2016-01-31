Syrian opposition spokesman says talks with U.N. envoy 'very positive'

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition held “very positive” discussions with U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura on Sunday, notably on the humanitarian situation, the group’s spokesman said.

The opposition said earlier in the day it would not enter political negotiations with President Bashar al-Assad’s government until there were concrete measures in place that would alleviate the humanitarian situation on the ground.

“Today’s meeting was very positive with Mr de Mistura,” he told reporters. “Things are encouraging and positive concerning humanitarian issues. There will be another meeting tomorrow.”