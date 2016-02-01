Syrian opposition to meet U.N. envoy after 'positive response'

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s main opposition group said it would meet with the U.N.’s special envoy Staffan de Mistura later on Monday after he gave them a “positive response” and they received assurances from international backers on humanitarian issues.

“We have come to Geneva to seek relief for our people by insisting U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is implemented, which means humanitarian relief, the lifting of sieges, and the end of attacks on civilians,” said Spokesman Salim al-Muslat.

“We are intensifying our efforts to ensure that action is taken to end the suffering in Syria.”

The opposition was considering a proposal from De Mistura that could pave the way to the delegation pressing ahead with talks after holding their first meeting with him on Sunday, a Western diplomatic source said.

The meeting is scheduled for 1700 (1600 GMT).