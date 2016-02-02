Syria opposition undecided on U.N. envoy meeting, blame Russia

GENEVA (Reuters) - The main Syrian opposition group at peace talks in Geneva has yet to decide whether it will attend a meeting with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura later on Tuesday, and accused Russia of endangering talks due to its bombing campaign in the country.

“It is clear from the current situation that the regime and its allies - in particular Russia - are determined to reject the U.N.’s efforts to implement international law,” Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the opposition High Negotiation Committee (HNC) told reporters.

“The regime’s and Russia’s actions gravely threaten the political process at this early stage,” he added, calling on countries to put pressure on Moscow.