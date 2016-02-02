FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria opposition undecided on U.N. envoy meeting, blame Russia
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 2, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Syria opposition undecided on U.N. envoy meeting, blame Russia

Salim al-Muslat (R) spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and Riad Naasam Agha, member of HNC deliver a statement during the Geneva Peace talks outside the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The main Syrian opposition group at peace talks in Geneva has yet to decide whether it will attend a meeting with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura later on Tuesday, and accused Russia of endangering talks due to its bombing campaign in the country.

“It is clear from the current situation that the regime and its allies - in particular Russia - are determined to reject the U.N.’s efforts to implement international law,” Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the opposition High Negotiation Committee (HNC) told reporters.

“The regime’s and Russia’s actions gravely threaten the political process at this early stage,” he added, calling on countries to put pressure on Moscow.

Reporting by Tom Miles; writing by John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.