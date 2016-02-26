FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition agrees to two-week truce: statement
Hurricane Harvey
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Syria opposition agrees to two-week truce: statement

Russian warplanes fly in the sky over the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia, Syria, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition said on Friday armed groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad would respect a two-week week truce beginning at midnight, but said the government and its allies must not launch attacks on the pretext of fighting terrorism.

“The High Negotiations Committee confirms the agreement of the Free Syrian Army factions and the armed opposition to a temporary truce from midnight Saturday,” an HNC statement said.

The HNC said the government and its allies must not use the “proposed text to continue the hostile operations against the opposition factions under the excuse of fighting terrorism”.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
