Syria opposition: Damascus stops peace talks before they start

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The main Syrian opposition council accused Damascus of halting peace talks before they had started after Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem rejected the idea of a transition of power and called President Bashar al-Assad a “red line”.
“I believe he is putting the nails in the coffin of Geneva, this is clear,” Monzer Makhous, a member of the opposition High Negotiations Committee, told Al Arabiya Al Hadath TV in response to Moualem’s remarks.
“Moualem is stopping Geneva before it starts.”
Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence