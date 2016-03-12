Syria opposition: Damascus stops peace talks before they start

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The main Syrian opposition council accused Damascus of halting peace talks before they had started after Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem rejected the idea of a transition of power and called President Bashar al-Assad a “red line”.

“I believe he is putting the nails in the coffin of Geneva, this is clear,” Monzer Makhous, a member of the opposition High Negotiations Committee, told Al Arabiya Al Hadath TV in response to Moualem’s remarks.

“Moualem is stopping Geneva before it starts.”