Syrian opposition says hopes basis for 'substantive talks' has been set
#World News
March 24, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition says hopes basis for 'substantive talks' has been set

Assad Al-Zoubi (R) speaks next to George Sabra at a news conference by the delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) after a meeting with U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition said on Thursday it believed a basis had now been set for “substantive” peace talks when the warring parties meet again in April, including to push ahead on the divisive issue of political transition.

“Out of these two weeks we come out with feeling that we have perhaps laid the basis for substantive talks in the next round,” opposition delegate Basma Kodmani said after the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) wrapped up talks with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura. “We have not had those substantive talks.”

She said that de Mistura had presented a “constructive” document with his understanding of points of convergence between all the sides.

Reporting By Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; writing by John Irish; editing by Suleiman al-Khalidi

