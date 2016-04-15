FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition says government sending message it seeks military solution
April 15, 2016 / 7:09 PM / a year ago

Syria opposition says government sending message it seeks military solution

Members of the Syrian opposition delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) George Sabra (2nd L) delegation head Asaad Al-Zoubi (C) and Chief negotiator, Army of Islam rebel group's Mohammed Alloush (2nd R) attend a meeting with U.N. mediator on Syria Staffan de Mistura during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian opposition delegation said on Friday the government was sending a strong message that it did not want to negotiate a peace deal in Geneva and was seeking a military solution after launching an assault on Aleppo.

“Today, as usual the regime since early morning and as before every round of talks, it sends a strong message that it doesn’t want a political solution, but a military solution that will bring destruction to the whole country,” Asaad al-Zoubi said, referring to intensified fighting in the northern city.

He said government amendments made to U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura earlier in the day on guiding principles from a previous round of talks showed Damascus was “not serious about the political solution” and “divorced from reality.”

Reporting By John Irish and Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

