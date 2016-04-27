FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition: Setting date for next round in peace talks is up to U.N.
#World News
April 27, 2016 / 8:38 AM / a year ago

Syria opposition: Setting date for next round in peace talks is up to U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian opposition official said on Wednesday it was up to the United Nations to say when peace talks would resume, after a Russian official said they would restart on May 10, adding that the opposition would not take part until its demands were met.

George Sabra of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) was responding to comments earlier on Wednesday by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov of Russia, a major ally of President Bashar al-Assad.

“All the while real steps aren’t taken on the ground in Syria, the participation of the delegation of the HNC will remain suspended,” Sabra told Reuters.

The HNC suspended its participation in the peace talks last week as violence escalated on the ground and the negotiations made no progress towards discussing a political transition.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
