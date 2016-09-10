Syria's mainstream opposition says not received text of U.S.-Russian deal

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria's mainstream political opposition said on Saturday it had not received a copy of the U.S.-Russian peace deal and would only react after consulting members, some of whom have expressed scepticism about the success of the deal.

A spokeswoman from the Riyadh-based High Negotiations Committee had earlier welcomed any deal that spared lives of civilians and cast doubt on whether Moscow would be able to put pressure on its ally Damascus to stop indiscriminate bombing.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi

