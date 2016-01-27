FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition member says U.N. envoy must clarify aim of talks: Al Jazeera

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian opposition member on Wednesday said the U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura must clarify whether peace talks planned for Friday are to be held with the aim of succeeding, or just for the sake of holding them.

“There is a problem we would like to clarify with de Mistura - is the main aim of these negotiations for them to be held or to succeed?”, Riyadh Naasan Agha said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

“We are serious about peace ... we believe in the political solution ... (and) we await the response,” said Agha, a member of the High Negotiations Committee formed after a Riyadh conference, representing a wide range of armed groups and political opposition.

Reporting by John Davison, Tom Perry and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams

