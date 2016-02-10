FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says Russian strikes must end for peace talks
February 10, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition says Russian strikes must end for peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Saudi-backed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad will attend peace talks later this month if Russia stops bombarding their positions and humanitarian aid reaches civilians in the areas they control, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked if the opposition would attend peace talks later this month, spokesman Salim al-Muslat told Reuters: “Yes we will go. And we were there to really make it a success but we do not have a serious partner.”

He later added: “We will go to talks when we see food goes to the children and we see a stop to this Russian bombardment.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by John Stonestreet

