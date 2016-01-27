FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says awaiting U.N. response before decision on attending talks
#World News
January 27, 2016 / 6:38 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition says awaiting U.N. response before decision on attending talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian opposition official said on Wednesday the opposition was awaiting a United Nations’ response to its demands before deciding whether to attend peace talks in Geneva planned for Friday.

Asaad al-Zoubi, a member of the High Negotiations Committee that represents political and armed opposition, also told Saudi TV channel Al Ikhbariya there were “Russian and Iranian obstacles” that were preventing talks going ahead.

“We are waiting for the response of de Mistura first, and then Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, which is the most important... if it is positive maybe there will be an agreement to go,” he said, referring to opposition demands for a halt to bombing of civilian areas and lifting of sieges.

Reporting by John Davison in Beirut and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Dominic Evans

