FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria's opposition tell U.N. Ban continued govt truce violation would hamper peace talks
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Syria's opposition tell U.N. Ban continued govt truce violation would hamper peace talks

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition said that what it called continued violations by the Syrian government and its allies of a U.S.-Russia truce deal would make the resumption of U.N.-backed negotiations “unattainable”.

In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the opposition also said violations would undermine ”international efforts to guarantee the continuation of the truce and will lead to the collapse of the UN-adopted political process.

Syrian military sources deny violations.

“The goal of accepting the temporary truce is to..help in implementing humanitarian articles of UNSG concord 2254. However, the lack of progress in this would push us to look for other ways to protect Syrian people. So there must a firm security council position on this before its too late.”

Under the deal accepted by President Bashar al-Assad’s government and many of his foes, fighting should cease so aid can reach civilians and talks can open to end a war that has killed more than 250,000 people and made 11 million homeless.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura says he intends to restart peace talks on March 7, provided the halt in fighting largely holds.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.