Exclusive: Syrian HNC offers to share transition equally with government
April 14, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Exclusive: Syrian HNC offers to share transition equally with government

Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), attends an interview with Reuters aside from the Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s main opposition group is willing to share membership of a transitional governing body with current members of the government of President Bashar al-Assad, but not Assad himself, the group’s spokesman told Reuters in Geneva.

“There are many people on the other side who we can really deal with,” Salim al-Muslat, the spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee, said on the second day of a round of U.N.-mediated peace talks in Geneva.

“We will have no veto, as long as they don’t send us criminals, as long as they don’t send us people involved in the killing of Syrians.”

(This version of the story corrects last word to say “Syrians” instead of “criminals”)

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
