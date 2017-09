BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces are less than 1 km (half a mile) from Palmyra and hope to recapture the city within a few hours from Islamic State fighters, a Syrian soldier told state television on Wednesday in a live broadcast from the outskirts of the city.

“We are 850 meters from Palmyra city. In a few hours(government) forces will declare the city of Palmyra completely secure, God willing,” the soldier said.