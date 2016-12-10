FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State militants enter Palmyra city after surprise assault - monitor
#World News
December 10, 2016 / 5:53 PM / 8 months ago

Islamic State militants enter Palmyra city after surprise assault - monitor

A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.Omar Sanadiki/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Islamic State militants entered the ancient city of Palmyra on Saturday in eastern Syria after advancing to its outskirts for the first time since losing the city earlier this year, a war monitor said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said the militants had entered Palmyra after they had taken strategic heights near the city and captured the northern part of the city and major silos and mountains around it.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by David Evans

