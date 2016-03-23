FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. envoy on Syria said to issue paper on 'potential common vision'
March 23, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

U.N. envoy on Syria said to issue paper on 'potential common vision'

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, arrives to take part in a new round of negotiations between the Syrian government and U.N., at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria is planning to issue a paper on a “potential common vision”, the head of the Cairo group of activists said on Wednesday.

“We have heard from Mr. (Staffan) de Mistura that he will issue a paper on a potential common vision. It is not ready yet but we think it is in the right direction, it covers many points important to the Riyadh platform, the Cairo platform, and the Moscow platforms,” Syrian activist Jihad Makdissi told reporters after meeting the envoy in Geneva.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Irish

