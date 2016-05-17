Syria talks fail to agree on date for peace talks

PARIS (Reuters) - Major powers failed to agree on a new date for peace talks between warring Syrian parties, the U.N.’s special envoy said on Tuesday.

“The issue is still waiting for some type of concrete outcome of this meeting but we cannot wait too long, we want to keep the momentum,” Staffan de Mistura told reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The powers agreed to reinforce a ceasefire across the country and to push through humanitarian aid deliveries to besieged areas, including through air drops.