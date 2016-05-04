FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France say ceasefire in Aleppo key to Syria peace talks
May 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Germany, France say ceasefire in Aleppo key to Syria peace talks

Residents and civil defense members look for survivors amid debris after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of France and Germany said on Wednesday that achieving a ceasefire in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo was critical to renewing peace talks on ending Syria’s civil war.

“I believe everyone knows and can conclude that there could be no return to the political talks in Geneva if a ceasefire in and around Aleppo is not observed,” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters in Berlin.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich

