Germany, France say ceasefire in Aleppo key to Syria peace talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of France and Germany said on Wednesday that achieving a ceasefire in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo was critical to renewing peace talks on ending Syria’s civil war.
“I believe everyone knows and can conclude that there could be no return to the political talks in Geneva if a ceasefire in and around Aleppo is not observed,” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters in Berlin.
