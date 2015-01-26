Pentagon: Battle for Syrian town of Kobani not over

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday declined to declare the battle for the Syrian town Kobani over or declare that Islamic State forces had been entirely pushed out after a four-month battle that became a focal point in the international fight against the group.

“I am not prepared to say the battle there is won. The battle continues. But as of now, friendly forces ... I believe, have the momentum,” said Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren.

U.S. and coalition forces launched 17 air strikes near Kobani since Sunday, the military said earlier.

The Pentagon last Friday said about 70 percent of the city was in control of Kurdish forces. Warren did not provide an updated figure on Monday, even as the monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian Kurdish YPG forces had retaken the town, close to the Turkish border.