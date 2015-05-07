U.S. has begun training Syrians to battle Islamic State: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday that U.S. military troops have begun training a small, company-sized group of Syrian fighters to battle Islamic State militants who have overrun parts of Syria and Iraq.
Carter told a news conference a second company-sized group of Syrian fighters would begin training soon. The Pentagon chief said the company-sized unit that already has started training has about 90 personnel.
Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham