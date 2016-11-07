U.S.-led strikes bolster Syrian fighters' advance toward Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition has carried out a series of air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria to aid a new offensive by armed groups toward the city of Raqqa, the militant group's de facto capital in Syria, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the targets of the air strikes included Islamic State fighting positions and vehicles, including some that could be used to deliver explosives.
Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Dan Grebler