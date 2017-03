WASHINGTON The U.S. military said it has not yet been ordered to establish what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday called "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home as the campaign against Islamic State advances.

"We have received no direction as of yet to establish any types of zones," Colonel Joe Scrocca told Pentagon reporters, speaking by phone from Kuwait, when asked about Tillerson's remarks.

