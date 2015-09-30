Russian air strikes in Syria likely not near Islamic State militants: Carter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday it appeared Russian air strikes in Syria took place in areas where there are probably no Islamic State militants, despite Moscow’s statements that it was striking the group.

Carter said he had directed U.S. military officials to meet with their Russian counterparts “as soon as possible” to discuss ways to make sure they do not come into conflict in Syria. He said he expected the talks, due to take place in the next few days, would be “very constructive.”