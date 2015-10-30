FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. special operations forces to arrive in Syria in next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. special operations forces will arrive in northern Syria within the next month to start a wide-ranging advisory mission that will stop short of accompanying fighters on operations against Islamic State, a U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The senior U.S. official, who briefed Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity, also said the United States had no plans at the moment to deliver weapons directly to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. But the official said it would continue to support that group and others successfully battling Islamic State.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech

