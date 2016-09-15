FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pentagon says cannot confirm Syrian army is withdrawing from Castello Road
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Pentagon says cannot confirm Syrian army is withdrawing from Castello Road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday he did not have "intelligence or facts" to indicate the Syrian army has begun withdrawing from Castello Road, a step needed to allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies to eastern Aleppo.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook made the remark in a news briefing shortly after a Russian general said the Syrian army had begun a staged withdrawal of troops and vehicles from the road. Eastern Aleppo is blockaded by government forces.

(This version of the story corrects the word 'of' to 'or' in the second line.)

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.