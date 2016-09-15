Pentagon says cannot confirm Syrian army is withdrawing from Castello Road

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday he did not have "intelligence or facts" to indicate the Syrian army has begun withdrawing from Castello Road, a step needed to allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies to eastern Aleppo.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook made the remark in a news briefing shortly after a Russian general said the Syrian army had begun a staged withdrawal of troops and vehicles from the road. Eastern Aleppo is blockaded by government forces.

