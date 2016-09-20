International Syria Support Group meeting agrees ceasefire needed: U.S.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The International Syria Support Group meeting agreed on Tuesday of the need to pursue a nationwide ceasefire under the U.S.-Russian plan despite continued violence in Syria, the U.S. State Department said.

"The members also discussed the importance of continuing to put pressure on the terrorist groups Da'esh and Al Nusra (Nusra Front militant group), while recognizing the difficulties of separating al Nusra from the moderate opposition in some areas of the country," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.