U.N. hopes Russian pullback will help Syria's peaceful transition

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Syria talks mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he hoped President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a pullback of Russian forces in Syria would help the peace process.

“The announcement by President Putin on the very day of the beginning of this round of Intra-Syrian Talks in Geneva is a significant development, which we hope will have a positive impact on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva aimed at achieving a political solution of the Syrian conflict and a peaceful political transition in the country,” he said in a statement.