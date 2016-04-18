FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition HNC to 'postpone' role in peace talks
April 18, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition HNC to 'postpone' role in peace talks

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation member George Sabra attends a meeting with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, is set to decide to “postpone” its participation in U.N. peace talks but has stopped short of suspending its participation or withdrawing altogether, a document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

“The HNC saw that continuing the negotiations in such conditions will increase the suffering of our people,” said the document, an Arabic message sent from the HNC in Geneva to armed opposition groups, and which said the ceasefire was effectively over.

“The decision is to postpone and not suspend nor withdraw but it’s a chance for everyone to implement the UN security Council resolution 2254 and to respond to the core subject of forming a governing body that has no role for (President Bashar al-Assad.”

A senior Western diplomat confirmed the validity of the document and said it would be up to U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura to consider how to formulate his response and how to handle the talks.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
