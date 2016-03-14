Syria says Putin, Assad agree to reduce Russian air force presence

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria and Russia have agreed to reduce the presence of Russia’s air force in Syria after it helped the Syrian army make military gains, the Syrian presidency said in a statement on Monday.

It said President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed the move in a telephone call, saying it was in line with “the continuation of the cessation of hostilities and in accordance with the situation on the ground”.

It said Russia also pledged to continue its support for Syria in “combating terrorism”.