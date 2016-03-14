FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says Putin, Assad agree to reduce Russian air force presence
March 14, 2016 / 6:34 PM / a year ago

Syria says Putin, Assad agree to reduce Russian air force presence

Still image taken from aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry on February 11, 2016, shows airstrikes, carried out by the country's air force and hitting what the Defence Ministry says was Islamic State militants' stronghold, in Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria and Russia have agreed to reduce the presence of Russia’s air force in Syria after it helped the Syrian army make military gains, the Syrian presidency said in a statement on Monday.

It said President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed the move in a telephone call, saying it was in line with “the continuation of the cessation of hostilities and in accordance with the situation on the ground”.

It said Russia also pledged to continue its support for Syria in “combating terrorism”.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Andrew Roche

