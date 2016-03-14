FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian presidency denies reports of differences with Russia
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 9:04 PM / a year ago

Syrian presidency denies reports of differences with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this October 20, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/ Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian presidency on Monday denied suggestions that Russia’s announcement that its forces would start pulling out of Syria reflected a difference between the two countries, saying the step was coordinated and had been studied for some time.

A statement from the presidency said it had received many questions about the announcement, and some reports had spread interpretations “that what happened reflects a Syrian-Russian difference that led to the decision to reduce forces”.

The Syrian presidency “confirms that the whole subject happened in complete coordination between the Russian and Syrian sides, and is a step that was carefully and accurately studied for some time”, the statement said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
