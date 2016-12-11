People walk near rubble of damaged buildings, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to rebels in Aleppo that would offer safe passage from the city for fighters, their families and other civilians, three opposition officials with Aleppo rebel groups told Reuters.

The rebel groups in Aleppo have yet to respond to the proposal, the officials said.

It would require fighters from the jihadist group formerly known as Nusra Front to head to the northwestern province of Idlib, but allow fighters from other groups to go to other destinations including areas near the Turkish border northeast of Aleppo, a copy of the proposal seen by Reuters said.

Implementation would be carried out over a 48-hour period, and U.N. oversight would be sought. Fighters would be allowed to take their light weapons with them, but must leave heavy weapons behind, the proposal said.

