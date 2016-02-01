FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition awaits government reply on humanitarian steps
#World News
February 1, 2016 / 6:29 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition awaits government reply on humanitarian steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition delegation at Geneva peace talks is waiting for the government negotiators to respond to a U.N. proposal on humanitarian steps “to end the suffering” in Syria, opposition spokesman Salim al-Muslat said on Monday.

“I believe we received very positive messages from the special envoy and tomorrow he will have a meeting with the regime side and we will see wait for a reply from him,” he said, after a two hour meeting with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
