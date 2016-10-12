FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2016 / 6:39 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin says Aleppo war crimes accusations are 'rhetoric'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to French television TF1 in Kovrov in Vladimir region, Russia, October 11, 2016. Picture taken October 11, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French accusations that the bombing of Aleppo amounts to war crimes are rhetoric, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with French television TF1 aired on Wednesday.

"It's political rhetoric that doesn't make a lot of sense and doesn't take account of the reality in Syria," Putin said in comments translated into French and recorded on Tuesday.

"I am deeply convinced that it's our Western partners, and especially the United States, that are responsible for the situation in the region in general and Syria in particular," he said.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
