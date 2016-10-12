Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

PARIS French accusations that the bombing of Aleppo amounts to war crimes are rhetoric, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with French television TF1 aired on Wednesday.

"It's political rhetoric that doesn't make a lot of sense and doesn't take account of the reality in Syria," Putin said in comments translated into French and recorded on Tuesday.

"I am deeply convinced that it's our Western partners, and especially the United States, that are responsible for the situation in the region in general and Syria in particular," he said.

(Reporting by John Irish, writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by Robin Pomeroy)