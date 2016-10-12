Russia's Putin hopes for 'fruitful' Syria talks: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in telephone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, expressed hope for successful Syria peace talks, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the meeting of Russia's and United States' heads of foreign departments ... planned for Oct. 15 in Lausanne, will be fruitful from the point of view of real assistance to the Syrian (crisis) resolution," it said in a statement.