Russia's Putin says attempts to get Syria deal with Obama thwarted

KRASNAYA POLYANA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his attempts to reach an agreement with U.S. President Barack Obama on ending the bloodshed in Syria had not worked out.
"A united front to defeat terrorism has in fact not been created," Putin told an audience of Russia experts gathered in southern Russia. "In Washington there were forces that did their best to ensure our agreements did not take off."
