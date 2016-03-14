Putin, Obama hold phone call on Syria crisis: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the Syria crisis by phone on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Obama Russian forces would begin to withdraw from Syria, having completed their “main tasks” in the fight against terrorism.

“The presidents called for an intensification of the process for a political settlement to the Syria conflict, and voiced their support for the U.N. talks starting in Geneva between the Syrian government and opposition,” the Kremlin said.