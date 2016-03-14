FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Obama hold phone call on Syria crisis: Kremlin
March 14, 2016

Putin, Obama hold phone call on Syria crisis: Kremlin

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the Syria crisis by phone on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Obama Russian forces would begin to withdraw from Syria, having completed their “main tasks” in the fight against terrorism.

“The presidents called for an intensification of the process for a political settlement to the Syria conflict, and voiced their support for the U.N. talks starting in Geneva between the Syrian government and opposition,” the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Louise Ireland

