Putin says Russia showing restraint in Syria but patience may run out

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was showing restraint in Syria, but might lose patience and respond in some way to unspecified actions.

"We ... don't respond to our partners in such a rude way. But everything has its limits. We may respond," Putin told an audience in southern Russia.

He made the comments after accusing the U.S.-led coalition of violating a ceasefire agreement by bombing Syrian government forces in September.