#World News
March 16, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Syrian Kurdish forces detain pro-government militiamen: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish internal security forces arrested 60 members of a pro-Syrian government militia in the northeastern city of Qamishli on Wednesday, before releasing most of them, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syrian conflict through a network of sources on the ground, said the Syrian Kurdish internal security forces known as the Asayish also shelled an area containing government security buildings.

There was tension in the city with some roads closed, according to a Reuters witness and the Observatory.

Most of Qamishli is controlled by the Kurdish security forces, though the Syrian government still has a presence in the city and controls its airport.

Syrian Kurdish officials and Syrian government officials could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford

