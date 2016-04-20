FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Two Syrian Kurdish security forces killed by government forces: YPG official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two members of the Syrian Kurdish security force, known as the Asayish, were killed after being targeted by Syrian government forces in Qamishli in north-east Syria on Wednesday, a Kurdish YPG official told Reuters.

“Syrian regime forces targeted a patrol of the Kurdish Asayish forces in Qamishli and two Asayish members died,” a YPG official told Reuters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syrian conflict through a network of sources, said two Asayish members died and three others wounded. The fighting came after Kurdish security forces stopped a car containing an officer of the Syrian national defense forces at some point in the past 24 hours.

The Observatory said the situation in Qamishli was tense and shops had closed their doors.

The Syrian army could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

