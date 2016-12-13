Qatar calls for an emergency Arab League meeting on Aleppo: Al Jazeera

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar called on Tuesday for an emergency Arab League meeting to discuss the situation in Aleppo, where Syrian government and allied forces were making a final push to capture the city from rebels, Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

Qatar is a main supporter of rebels who have been fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran.

Thousands fled the front lines of fighting in bitter weather as the Syrian military hammered the final pocket of rebel resistance in Aleppo and Russia rejected an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations described the situation as a "complete meltdown of humanity".

The Qatar-based satellite channel said the request was made for a meeting at the level of representatives to the Cairo-based Arab League, but gave no further information.

Egypt's state news agency also reported that a request had been made by Qatar's delegation to the Arab League "to discuss the tragic situation in Aleppo".