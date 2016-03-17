Qatar sees Russian exit from Syria as positive step: ministry

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar welcomed Russia’s decision to withdraw forces from Syria, saying on Thursday the move was a positive step towards a political solution.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, whose government backs rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, passed on those views to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a phone call, his ministry said.

The two ministers stressed the unity of Syria and the importance of delivering humanitarian supplies to the Syrian people, the statement added.