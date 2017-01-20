FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strike kills dozens at jihadist camp, Syrian Observatory says
January 20, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 7 months ago

Air strike kills dozens at jihadist camp, Syrian Observatory says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An air strike killed more than 40 members of the jihadist group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The group, formerly known as the Nusra Front, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Observatory said the air strike had targeted a Fateh al-Sham base in a rebel-held area west of Aleppo, and it was not clear if it had been carried out by Russian or U.S. planes. The Nusra Front renamed itself Fateh al-Sham last year when it formally dissolved ties to al Qaeda.

